Tipu and the point of fake histories

The Mysore Kingdom of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan was a thorn in the side of the British empire in India. Despite having the Nizam of Hyderabad and the Maratha Peshwas as allies, the British lost the first three Anglo–Mysore wars, before defeating Tipu in the fourth.

Cut to the present, and the BJP’s battle against Tipu is for relatively smaller stakes: the elections in Karnataka alone, not half the Subcontinent. Their attack on Tipu as a figurehead is a not-so-thinly veiled attack on Muslim identity. Since there is the risk of making heroes out of the British in vilifying Tipu, the story of two Gowda agents who allegedly fought against Tipu and killed him had to be invented. Tipu had to be defeated by the Gowdas and not by the British. That this incident figures in no history book or in any account of the fourth Anglo–Mysore war matters little to the social media warriors of the BJP—especially not when winning elections in Karnataka is at stake.