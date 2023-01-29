TISS Mumbai students watch BBC documentary amid protest by BJP youth wing

Despite protests and attempts at curbing the screening led by BJP's youth wing, over 200 students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai successfully watched the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots called 'India: The Modi Question', a police confirmed on Sunday.

Organised by the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) of TISS, a mass-screening was scheduled to take place on Saturday at 7 PM. Activists of the BJP's youth wing had come to know of it and they reached outside the campus. They demanded the screening of the documentary be cancelled and shouted slogans against the institute.

Thus, due to disruptive protests by BJP's youth wing, warnings by the institute, and tight police security at campus, students resorted to collectively watching the documentary on their laptops and mobile phones at a decided time and venue.