TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Lashing out at the Centre, Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien on Sunday shared the link to the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vowed to fight against "censorship".

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question". The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

O'Brien was among the opposition leaders whose tweet on the documentary was removed by Twitter.

On Sunday, the two MPS also shared a list of Twitter links "blocked" on the government's direction.

"Twitter links of citizens blocked by Govt for sharing @BBC report. @derekobrienmp & @pbhushan1 on it. My link is still up," Moitra tweeted.