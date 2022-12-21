TN govt to take stringent action against quacks

The woman on Saturday while being admitted at the Medical college told doctors that she had consumed a pill from the medical store of Selvaraj.



On Sunday a team of Tamil Nadu health department officials led by Joint Director of Medical Services, Dr.Shanthi reached the premises of Selvaraj. The team found that the accused Selvaraj was running an illegal clinic at his pharmacy. An official also told IANS that the raid team from the Medical education department found that Selvaraj had stocked 21 different varieties of medicine at his clinic.



Following the raids at the medical store, the Tamil Nadu health department has taken measures to conduct periodic checks in all the districts of the state against such illegal clinics and quacks prescribing 'medicines' leading to acute medical issues for the patients who consume these drugs prescribed by such people.



The state health department, according to sources, has apprised the state health minister of the issues plaguing the state in terms of quacks practicing masquerading as doctors.