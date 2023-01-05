TN green activists protest against reopening of brick kilns in Coimbatore

The officials also said that there would be stringent checks by the department of the environment studies and appropriate action will be taken if something amiss happens.



Karuppanan, a 34-year-old labourer from the Irula community while speaking to IANS said, "As far as I am concerned the reopening of the brick kilns means we and our family will get food three times a day. We strongly want the government to stop any opposition to this and allow us to work freely to support our family and ourselves."

The Director, Mining and Geology had raised the fine from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 30 lakh against the brick kilns.

Many migrant labourers have come back to work in these brick kilns that are situated in Veerapandi, Nanjundapuram, Chinna Thadagam and some other places in Coimbatore district.