To be poor is a grave crime in India, and bulldozers are always at hand to remind them of it

The case of demolitions, first and foremost, is a case of State and societal apathy. One central question that is missing from most discussions is, why these people ‘occupying’ the ‘illegal encroachments’ to be demolished had to live as they did, to begin with? Why do people leave the comfort of their villages, the familiarity of it all, for a city and a world that only sees them as ‘encroachers’? A word that is ironically similar to roaches.

Can some lives, inherently, be illegal? Perhaps to be born poor, to resist a world that has been nothing but unfair to you, to try to survive a life that gets worse every passing day, to put a shade and make a kiosk from a tent, to occupy a patch of land — are all a crime in the city. The sheer existence of them makes our city ugly. The land, after all, has more value than the lives of those who are mere numbers on a voting list. Encroachment, as the law calls it.

In the posh localities of this city, every morning, travel men, women, and children from these unauthorised colonies, from these illegal homes, with their dispensable lives, and undignified existences. They sweep the roads of the city, make it ‘clean and green’, only to go back to their bastis where open sewers stare at them with horror.

These people, from these illegal homes, are the vendors who sell ice cream at India Gate, which Delhiites flaunt in their social media posts. Are these people ‘Delhiites’ too? I doubt it. We want their services, but we certainly do not want them. Encroachers, as we also call them.