Told LS Speaker I have right to respond in Parliament; Prime Minister yet to respond to Adani questions: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he has told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that four ministers have made allegations against him and he has the right to respond to that in Parliament.



Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Gandhi said he is hopeful though not very sure that he would be allowed to speak in Parliament on Friday.



"As an MP my first responsibility is to reply in Parliament, only after that I can explain in detail before you," he told reporters.