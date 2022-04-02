Tough year ahead for country as oil prices will remain high, rupee will weaken: P Chidambaram

Amid growing economic uncertainties all over the world and complete collapse of Sri Lanka’s economy, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has predicted that India has a tough year ahead.

Speaking at the National Economy Conclave at Jawahar Bhawan organized by Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, Chidambaram attacked the BJP government, saying, “India has a tough year ahead. Oil prices will remain high. Supply chains will remain choked. Foreign portfolio investment will continue to flow out of India. As inflation rises, the rupee will weaken”.

He attacked the Modi government for indulging in “optics” rather than working seriously to ease economic woes.