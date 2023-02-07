India's first dedicated ward for trans-people opens up at GT Hospital, Mumbai

Following the guidelines by the Apex Court, India's first transgender ward was inaugurated last week at the state-run GT Hospital near Crawford Market in Mumbai.



Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital, said, "The Supreme Court has given guidelines to reserve beds dedicated for transgender people in the hospital. Following which, last week, a dedicated ward for trans individuals was inaugurated in GT hospital. "



The hospitals have always had problems with how to treat transgender people. Their wards are categorically defined as male and female wards. There are no third-gender wards in the state-run hospitals.

"We were having great difficulty admitting our transgender people - whether to admit them as male or female. Most of the time we put them in female wards but then a majority of the female patients had problems with that and we received many complaints from the hospitals. However, after this dedicated ward for the third-gender community, it will be easy for us. Probably this move will be followed up by other hospitals also to open up a dedicated ward for our community," said Salma Khan, President of Kinnar Maa Trust.