Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

The Indian embassy in Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday advised Indians stuck in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine to travel at the earliest to the Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland.

In an advisory, the embassy asked the Indians to consider avoiding the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which has been witnessing very long queues and massive gatherings of people.

India has launched an evacuation mission under which its nationals from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home after their exit from Ukraine through its land border crossings.

"Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland," the embassy said.

"Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania. They may avoid Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested," it said.