Treating Bihar Like a Colony?

Over 50 per cent of Bihar is multi-dimensionally poor. Who is responsible for this?

That Bihar is India’s poorest and most backward state is undeniable. The facts speak for themselves. But what makes its situation truly unique is that Bihar is the only state in India where the incidence of poverty is uniformly at the highest level (46-70 per cent) in all the sub-regions. The annual real per capita income of Bihar of `3,650 is about a third of the national average of `11,625. Bihar is also the only Indian state where the majority of the population—52.47 per cent—is illiterate.

But Bihar has its bright spots also. Its infant mortality rate is 62 per 1,000, which is below the national average of 66 per 1,000. But what is interesting is that it is better than not just states like UP (83) and Odisha (91), but better than even states like Andhra Pradesh and Haryana (both 66).

Even in terms of life expectancy, the average Bihari male lives a year longer (63.6 years) than the average Indian male (62.4 years) and the state’s performance in increasing life spans has been better than most during the past three years.

Bihar has 7.04 million hectare under agriculture and its yield of 1,679 kg per hectare—while less than the national average of 1,739 kg per hectare—is better than that of six other states, which include some big agricultural states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.