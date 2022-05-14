Tribal villagers in Mewar recall Sonia Gandhi visiting Dhanola with the then PM in 1985

Sonia Gandhi on Monday will visit Beneshwar, a tribal village in Rajasthan and inaugurate a Rs 112 Crore bridge designed to improve connectivity in the tribal region. She had first visited the region 37 years ago with the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and her interest in tribal life and culture has sustained.

In 1985, the Prime Minister’s Office had received a telegram from a tribal villager Somaram Pargi. The villager from Dhanola in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan had requested the Prime Minister to visit the tribal belt to see for himself the poor plight of the Adivasis.

The telegram must have been one of the hundreds of such telegrams that the PMO would receive every day. But Pargi’s telegram was apparently given due importance and was shown to late Rajiv Gandhi. The then PM accepted the invitation and decided to visit Dhanola, which did not have a single pucca house then but merely huts made of mud, wood and dried leaves. He was accompanied by the late Chief Minister Harideo Joshi, who himself came from the tribal belt of Banswara.

Rajiv Gandhi covered two-kilometre long mud track to reach the village. No police officer accompanied him to the village on his instruction. In the village he went into the hut of Kura Meena and other villagers before holding an open house discussion on the problems faced by the tribal villagers, with the then CM late Harideo Joshi acting as the interpreter.