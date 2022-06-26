Tripura violence: Congress condemns attack on its leaders by 'BJP goons'

The Congress on Sunday said that its leaders and workers were attacked by "BJP goons" following the opposition party's win in the Agartala bypoll and demanded that those guilty be brought to justice.

At least 19 people, including Tripura PCC chief Birajit Sinha, were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP supporters in front of the Congress Bhavan in Agartala after the results of the by-elections to the four Assembly seats in the state were declared. Police fired tear gas to disperse the mob.

The BJP won three seats and the Congress one.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders & workers by BJP goons following @INCIndia's win in the Agartala bypoll."

"The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack. These BJP goons must be brought to justice," the former Congress chief said.