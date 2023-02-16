Turning garbage into gold: J-K village sarpanch shows the way

One man's trash is another man's treasure -- not just a fanciful idea but a maxim to save the environment for village headman Farooq Ahmad Ganaie who gives out gold coins in exchange for polythene to prevent household plastic waste being dumped into fields and water bodies.

"If we do not pay attention to cleanliness, you won't find any clean source of water of fertile land within the next 10 years," Ganaie, sarpanch of Sadiwara-A village in Hiller area in J-K, told PTI.

"While there is a lot of focus on cleanliness from the government and the administration, the citizens will also have to contribute their bit," he said.