Two foreign passengers offloaded from Go First flight for misbehaving with woman cabin crew member

Two foreign nationals were offloaded from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa after they allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew member, the airline's spokesperson said on Saturday.

The matter was also reported to the aviation safety regulator DGCA, he added.

The incident which took place on Friday came close on the heels of two mid-air urinating incidents on the international flights of Tata Group-run private carrier Air India late last year.

“Two foreign nationals were offloaded after they abused the crew. In fact, they were teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her. They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour),” the Go First spokesperson said.