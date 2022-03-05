Two held by Mumbai Police for alleged involvement in hate campaign against journalist Rana Ayyub

The Mumbai Police’s Cyber police station on Saturday arrested two more accused in connection with the ongoing hate campaign against journalist Rana Ayyub.

The award-winning journalist has been on the receiving end of malicious and entirely false allegations as well as vicious threats for nearly a month, after a morphed tweet in her name was circulated on the internet.

According to police officials, the arrested persons have been identified as Vidyanshi Trivedi and Ayush Srivastava, both of them from Uttar Pradesh. They said that both are employed with online news portal Scoop Beats and had published a video on the portal’s YouTube channel about Ayyub.

In the video, they had shown an image of a tweet purportedly posted by her, saying that she “hates India and Indians”. They had gone on to make several false claims about her, including that she was aided by Pakistan and had been banned from Saudi Arabia.