Two injured after mysterious blast in parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Two people were injured in a "mysterious blast" in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on late Wednesday evening
Police said two people were injured in a mysterious blast in a parked bus in Udhampur's Domail Chowk.
"The two injured persons have been shifted to hospital. This is the second such blast in Udhampur during the last 24 hours," the police said.
The intensity of blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, while window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.
An FIR has been lodged and investigation started in this incident, the police added.
The empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm, they said.
A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.