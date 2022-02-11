Two powerhouses together! Kajol & Revathy’s ‘Salaam Venky’ shoot begins
Producer Suraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja’s upcoming movie ‘Salaam Venky’ starring supremely talented Kajol is helmed by actor turned director Revathy. The team begins shooting for the first schedule.
The film is inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters. ‘Salaam Venky’ will have Kajol and Revathy come together to showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.
While the other details of the film are under wraps, we are sure this story will touch your hearts!
