Two terrorists killed in J&K gunfight refused to surrender

Two terrorists killed in a gunfight with the security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district had refused to surrender, officials said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place on Tuesday in the Ahwatoo area.

"On receipt of specific human information from JKP (Kulgam) regarding presence of terrorists in Avhotu village of Kulgam District, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by Indian Army along with JKP and CRPF at about 3.20 p.m. on 27 Sep 22," the Army said in a statement.