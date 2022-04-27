Udai Bhan appointed as chief of Haryana unit of Congress; four working presidents named

Former four-time legislator from Hodal, Udai Bhan has been appointed as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) after party chief Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of incumbent Kumari Selja in view of infighting in the unit.

Four working presidents, including Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta, were also named.

The latest announcements came after a series of meetings between senior leaders from the state with those in New Delhi.