Udaipur case accused remanded to ten-day police custody; assaulted by mob outside court

The alleged killers of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, were assaulted by a huge crowd, including lawyers, while they were being taken into police custody at a NIA court in Jaipur court on Saturday even as the court remanded four of those arrested to a ten-day police custody.



Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending support to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.



Two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.



They were produced before the court in Jaipur amid tight security arrangements.



"The court ordered police remand till July 12," according to a lawyer.



There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya's killers).



When the accused were being taken back in a police vehicle, a mob of agitated lawyers tried to attack them.

Earlier, NIA sources had said the agency is looking into possible involvement of "local self-radicalised gangs" having international links.

(With agency inputs)