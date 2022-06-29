Udaipur killing should remind Muslims of the life and teachings of the Prophet

That was Mohammed the merciful. His genuine followers cannot be like the Udaipur killers.

One more clue from the Prophet to Indian Muslims for facing the current hostile political environment is to quietly follow Mohammed Sahab's example in Mecca. In those harrowing times of early Islam, he advocated patience or Sabar to his followers and advised them to stoically put up with whatever was inflicted on them. Indian Muslims’ only option in the prevailing political and social circumstances is to bear the Cross patiently. Any emotional act will surely lead to a backlash that will only strengthen communal forces.

If you look back at Indian Muslim leadership’s emotional and unimaginative responses in the face of communal crises in the past, you will realize that they immensely helped the rise of the BJP between late 1980s till recently. The BJP had the tally of only two Lok Sabha seats after the 1984 parliamentary elections. Barely two years later, in 1986, Babri mosque's doors were unlocked. Suddenly a Babri Masjid Action Committee sprang up to “defend the Ayodhya mosque”.

The committee took a highly emotional line in defence of the beleaguered mosque. It decided to take the issue to the streets. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s plea to the Muslims was to vacate the Babri mosque to let Hindus build a Ram temple because Hindus believed the mosque was constructed on Lord Ram’s birthplace.

The BMAC held big rallies, highly charged with religious overtones and laced with emotional slogans like Allah ho Akbar. The message broadly from these rallies was that Muslims would not let go of the mosque come what may.

The Sangh Parivar, including the BJP, quietly watched the tamasha while VHP was busy issuing statements and held press conferences to vow to build the Ram temple there itself.