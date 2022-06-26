Uddhav has changed Muslims' heart & his Sena too has a change of heart for the community

Muslim citizens and non-profit organisations in Mumbai are coming out openly and blaming BJP for the political crisis in the state. The community has started prayers for Uddhav Thackeray and his party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray.

Muslim groups in the city have started 'Quran Khwani’ - which means reciting Quran to invoke the grace of Almighty Allah for Uddhav Thackeray. The Muslim-dominated areas like Nagpada , Madanpura , Dongri , Behrampada , Jogeshwari, Malvani, Mumbra can find youth discussing how the Central Agencies are being exploited by to curb democracy.

Maharashtra is led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, presently facing rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, his own minister of Urban Development in the state.

With passing time Shiv Sena has changed its ideologies towards Hindutva and Muslims and Uddhav Thackeray has openly criticised the Narendra Modi led government in the country. It has brought faith in the community for Uddhav Thackeray.

Later the community also showed the same support by electing his party candidate Yamini Jadhav (who is now in the rebel camp). Her constituency Byculla has a majority of Muslim population especially from the Madanpura pocket . She won the election with a huge margin and became MLA. This shows support and trust Muslim community has towards Sena," said Izaz Shah Murshad , local from Byculla.

“There was a time when Sena opened up its office in the heartland of Muslim dominated Madanpura and it was vandalised by miscreants. Now the same area has big offices of the party in Bhendi Bazaar , Dongri and Madanpura which are no doubt highly Muslim dominated pockets of South Mumbai. Madanpura in Byculla is the same constituency from where the then Muslim League leader Mohammad Ali Jinnah contested elections. It is not just a mood swing of Muslim youth and community members, Thackeray has really earned their trust,” added Izaz.

M.A. Khalid , general secretary of All India Milli Council said , "We are shocked to learn Yamini Jadhav is part of this rebel Shinde team. It looks that Yamini was under pressure due to ongoing investigation by Enforcement Directorate. They expect that Thackeray should intervene in the investigation. However, he refrained from doing so . This is the right approach by the Chief Minister. The BJP government has done its Operation Lotus in several states, now they have done the same in our state too. The only ambition BJP leaders have had after the MVA government was formed was to topple the government."

Khalid said that it is very much important to note how peacefully Uddhav handled the azaan row created by Raj Thackeray, his cousin and party founder of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS ).

Mehmood Dariyabadi, General Secretary of All India Ulema Council said , "It's saddening to see democracy on the verge of death bed in the country. I don't understand why the leaders from BJP party don't understand that the misuse of power of central agencies are noticed by the common man . I surely suspect that the BJP is the brain behind rebel Shinde . Their shenanigans will bring about a law and order situation in the state."

Dariyabadi said that what troubles every one now in the country is that the Modi led government doesn't even let the opposition have a voice. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has been very vocal about ongoing loopholes in the policies and misuse of the agencies therefore for that and that reason alone they grilled him for over 50 hours.