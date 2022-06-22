Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘ready to resign’ gauntlet to rebels a masterstroke

According to sources, soon after the counting of votes in the Vidhan Parishad elections, Shinde extended an invitation to dinner – sneha bhojan – to these MLAs at his home in Thane. When they arrived there, they were all herded into a bus and driven to Surat, without any clue where they were headed. One MLA, Nitin Deshmukh, who tried to escape the next day, was apprehended by the Gujarat police and brought back to the hotel, where, reports suggest, he was roughed up. Now his wife has registered a FIR with the Maharashtra police alleging that her husband has been kidnapped.

A second MLA, Kailash Patil, was more successful in making an escape. He pretended he needed to visit a toilet, found a way out, hitched a pillion ride from a random motorcyclist outside the hotel, then hitch-hiked on a truck to Bombay which dropped him off on the outskirts. From there, he claimed, he walked several miles to reach Uddhav Thackeray and relate his harrowing tale.

Perhaps that is the reason why the Shiv Sena has decided not to take any decision about the situation until the MLAs are all back in Mumbai. There is much hope in the Shiv Sena camp looking at the groundswell of support at the grassroots for Uddhav and his party. In highly emotional reactions, several party workers, including women, raged against Shinde for his disloyalty, avowed that they will not tolerate the rebellion and “will teach him a lesson" once he is back.

In Shiv Sena parlance, that could be anything from being roughed up, to blackening of the face, to causing grievous injury or even murder.

Shinde’s ‘godfather’ in Thane district was Anand Dighe, a terror in the area during his lifetime and a much-feared leader who allegedly cut up a party corporator named Shridhar Khopkar into pieces and buried them beside railway tracks after kidnapping him from his home at night, under the pretext of, you guessed it, taking him out to dinner.

This ‘punishment’ was meted out to Khopkar for cross-voting in favour of the Congress in the elections for Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee.

Dighe was arrested and spent some time behind bars, but was never convicted. Soon, he became too hot to handle for even Bal Thackeray, and was sidelined. But when he died in hospital following a road accident, his supporters ransacked his premises and burnt it down.

Shinde does not have the kind of support or presence in the Shiv Sena as Dighe did. Nonetheless, he was close to Uddhav Thackeray who trusted him implicitly, and now the disloyalty to his party leader is not going down well with the lower ranks.