Uddhav's Shiv Sena website deleted; Twitter handle and YouTube username changed
Its new Twitter profile name has been changed to Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray
After the Election Commission decided to allot the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Sena faction, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has lost its website with the domain name shivsena.in as well as its former twitter handle.
Its new Twitter profile name has been changed to ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Due to the name change, the account has lost its ‘blue tick’, which indicates that is a verified account. It has also changed the name of its YouTube channel from Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena UBT.
The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has already filed a caveat, demanding that it be heard before any order is passed on Thackeray’s plea. “We have done this because there is no one-sided decision and we must get a notice before hearing the matter,” said Shiv Sena secretary Kiran Pawaskar.
Changes appeared on Shiv Sena's Wikipedia page too with the page showing 'Leadership: Eknath Shinde (chairperson).' Rahul Shewale is also shown as the Lok Sabha leader on the Wikipedia page.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction has already clarified that the names of the official Twitter and YouTube accounts were being changed to avoid confusion among the people. "We took the step to avoid confusion amongst the cadre as well as the public with the name, and hence, the step (changing the names) was taken. The blue tick has been removed by Twitter as per its norms, we have applied for the recertification and it will happen soon," a senior party leader told reporters.
On Monday, a petition challenging the ECI decision will be filed in the Supreme Court.
"As immediate relief, the Sena (UBT) is looking to get a stay on the ECI order by linking it with the petition before the Supreme Court regarding the disqualification of Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs," reports The Hindustan Times.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines