Uddhav's Shiv Sena website deleted; Twitter handle and YouTube username changed

After the Election Commission decided to allot the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Sena faction, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has lost its website with the domain name shivsena.in as well as its former twitter handle.

Its new Twitter profile name has been changed to ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Due to the name change, the account has lost its ‘blue tick’, which indicates that is a verified account. It has also changed the name of its YouTube channel from Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena UBT.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has already filed a caveat, demanding that it be heard before any order is passed on Thackeray’s plea. “We have done this because there is no one-sided decision and we must get a notice before hearing the matter,” said Shiv Sena secretary Kiran Pawaskar.

Changes appeared on Shiv Sena's Wikipedia page too with the page showing 'Leadership: Eknath Shinde (chairperson).' Rahul Shewale is also shown as the Lok Sabha leader on the Wikipedia page.