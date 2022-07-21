UK may be ready for Sunak but what difference will it make to India?

Rishi Sunak has received more support from Tory MPs than his rivals so far; but it will be the approximately 160,000 Conservative Party members, mostly White men, who will choose between Sunak and Elizabeth Truss. The votes will be counted towards the end of August and the new leader will be announced on September 5.



Truss had been a staunch ‘Remainer’ in 2016 and took a public stand against exiting the European Union. But since then, she has changed her stance and is now a confirmed Brexiteer. Sunak on the other hand has been a Brexiteer from the beginning and has attacked Truss for betraying the conservatives and Brexiteers in 2016. The campaigning by the two is therefore expected to be fierce and no-holds-barred. And a YouGov poll showed Sunak trailing Truss by 19 points among conservative voters. In other words, it is by no means certain that Sunak will win.

While Rishi Sunak was born and raised in Britain, his ties to India are less than a generation old. He happens to be married to the daughter of India’s business baron, Mr. NR Narayana Murthy. There is understandably considerable excitement in India and the Indian diaspora at the prospect of a man of Indian origin becoming the Prime Minister of UK.

The 11 Tory MPs who participated in the first elimination round included people of Iraqi, Pakistani and Indian heritage. The last five, after six of them were eliminated, included two women and two persons of colour. The only white male, Tom Tugendhat, received the least number of votes from the MPs. After Wednesday’s run off, which left Sunak and Truss in the final race, Sunak seemed to have a fighting chance on paper of taking up residence at No. 10, Downing Street. For a country which ruled most of the world within the last hundred years, including India, this will be nothing short of revolutionary.