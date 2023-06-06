UK post office scandal: Pregnant British Indian wrongly jailed, racially classified, says report

Expressing her anger at the new revelations, Misra told Sky News: "Now I think, because they had a racist thing in their mind, my case could have been different if I wasn't Indian.

"They might not have suspended me, they might not have taken the case, I don't know. We had to move. We lost everything, to be honest - we lost the business, we lost everything. We lost our dignity, lost our pride, everything."

Misra told The Times that the document is proof that there is corruption at levels. "I definitely believe the Post Office was institutionally racist." The Post Office admitted "abhorrent" racist slur was used to describe suspects in the Horizon scandal.