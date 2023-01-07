U'Khand's Joshimath: Down the Slippery Slope of 'Development'

The Modi government has justified accelerated infrastructure development in the hills on grounds of national security. The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have accepted this argument, disregarding expert opinion against widening hill roads beyond five metre and further deforestation.

It is a fact that Uttarakhand does have a 300 km border with Chineseheld Tibet, with the Mana Pass barely 50 km from Joshimath. As many as 63 border intrusions by China have been reported in the last 10 years in the Barahoti area alone. As such, it is important to have good, all-weather roads for military movement to the border. But the so-called infrastructure under construction appears to be catering more to the demands of the tourism sector than the military. Not surprisingly, many residents believe the national security argument to be a smokescreen even as hoteliers, transporters and promoters reap windfall gains as domestic tourism, more specifically religious tourism, picks up.

At the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra in May 2022, as many as 9.5 lakh pilgrims registered with 3.5 lakh for Kedarnath. Experts estimated these figures were three times more than the capacity of these places. While religious tourism booms, it is the mountain that bears the brunt of motorised vehicles, emission and waste—all of which have long-term implications.

The short-term gains are glaringly evident. Glittering public facilities, highways, cheek by jowl malls and multiplexes and resorts have generated employment. Transporters and hoteliers have never had it so good. People are more prosperous than before and the political leaders are happy at such visible signs of progress. The devout are also happy at the facelift being given to their places of worship and the facilities being provided to the pilgrims, which include helicopter rides.

Not surprisingly, people raising ecological concerns about the over-exploitation of natural resources are derided as anti-nationals and ‘communists owing their allegiance to China’. Worse, they are described as ‘anti-Hindu, anti-development and anti-national’, as protestors in Joshimath have discovered to their chagrin in the past few months.