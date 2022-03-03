Ukraine Russia war: Govt still doesn't seem to have a workable plan to evacuate Indians citizens

Steady stream of messages are being shared in certain groups on social media, where students stuck in Kyiv and Kharkiv are appealing for help to get out from those cities. They are asking resident Indians to appeal to the union government to make arrangements. Close to 1,000 students are stuck in Sumy near the Eastern Ukraine border and they have been appealing to the Embassy for help as they have been stuck for eight days amidst the bombing. No help has been forthcoming.

“Situation is worsening here. There is bombing all around and we don’t know if we will make it out alive. There is a shortage of food. Some of us made it to the railway station, but we were not allowed to board the train. Ukranian railway officials wanted a bribe so that we could spend the night at the railway station. We did not have money, so we were beaten up. Where is the Indian government? Embassy officials are not here to evacuate us. They are in safe zones and waiting to take credit,” said a student studying at the Kharkiv National Medical University.

One batch of Indian students from Kharkiv was able to get on the train and they are yet to reach Lviv, near the Western Ukraine border, to cross into Poland. They have already been on the train for more than 25 hours, for what should have been an 11-hour journey. Once they reach Lviv, they will decide if they are likely move towards Hungary (150 km) or Poland (80 km) borders.

“The queue near the Polish border is almost 15 kilometre long. We were waiting in that queue for more than 35 hours without any assistance from our government. Many of us escaped from colleges without our documents. Many students were abused. If the Embassy officials had been at the border, we would not have had to face this kind of discrimination,” said Neetu, a fourth year MBBS student who had just crossed into Poland.