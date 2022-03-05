Ukraine war: Indian exporters in apparel and engineering sectors face decline in export orders from Europe

He added that the corporates in Europe were not committing as they would have had there not been a war. There has been a slowdown in orders since last week.

“There has been a slowdown in payments from Russia. We have to see how the situation unfolds and settles. If the war prolongs, and it spreads to other European countries, then there will be a problem,” Goenka told Business Standard.

While the impact may not be visible yet, for any exporter, the last two months of the financial year are crucial as it is considered the peak season for exports.

A textile exporter said European exporters are postponing fresh orders for summer. This becomes an issue for Indian exporters as they mostly make summer clothes unlike China, which produces both summer and winter clothes.

Impact on Europe can adversely affect an industry that is just recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown. Europe and 11 other countries including United Kingdom, Turkey and Switzerland form the largest marker for India with a share of a fifth of total exports from India.

India exported goods worth $60.33 billion to Europe during the first three quarters of the current fiscal. Of this, over 40% of the product value can be attributed to engineering goods. The share of textile exports to Europe is 12%.