UN honours 3 Indian peacekeepers killed in service amid calls for increasing protection

Recalling India's role as the country that has historically sent the most number of peacekeepers to UN operations - over 275,000 to 51 missions - she said, "Sadly this has also entailed the supreme sacrifice in the finest traditions of the profession of the arms."



Reflecting on the dangers peacekeepers face in Guterres said, "I commit to doing everything we can to support our peacekeepers in their mission, including improving their safety and security and the effectiveness of peacekeeping through the Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+) strategy."



Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who heads the UN peacekeeping operations, said, "One area which is critically important to us is accountability for crimes committed against peacekeepers."