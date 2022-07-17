Understanding the paradoxes of Hinduism and Hindutva

The rise of the aggressive and at times violent manifestation of Hinduism that we witness today does not reflect its inherent spirit. The display of overt religiosity marked by dancing with swords and waving saffron flags in front of mosques, was never a part of the Hindu religion.

Hinduism has always been diverse, tolerant and free besides being enigmatic. It allowed its adherents to accept and assimilate many streams of thought, some contradictory to each other. Hinduism is not a revealed religion as Christianity and Islam are.

There is no particular Holy Book or for that matter, any book to which a Hindu is mandated to owe his allegiance. There is no unified religious authority or brotherhood like the Church or the Ummah among Hindus. As there is no institutional authority in Hinduism, there is no designated titular Head either, like the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Pope or the Grand Mufti.

A child born to Hindu parents is not required to be initiated into the Hindu religion as children born to Christians, Muslims, Jews and even Sikh children are through rituals or pronouncements known as Baptism, Shahada, Bat mitzvah and Amrit Samskara respectively. Therefore, while Mohan Bhagwat says, ‘Sab Hindu hain’ (they are all Hindus), it would be logical to argue that none of them is in fact a Hindu.

In the 70-odd years of my life, I have rarely prayed or visited a temple on my own, except on a few occasions to accompany my wife, who is a devout Hindu, but fortunately without any streak of Hindutva in her. No one ever upbraided me for this lack of religiosity. Religion for Hindus has always been an individual preoccupation rather than a social phenomenon. The ancient rishis meditated all by themselves sitting in a cave or a jungle beyond human habitation. Social celebration of festivals became popular only after Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the Ganesh festival celebration at public level in Pune in 1893.