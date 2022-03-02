Unhinged from reality and isolated in his own paranoia, Putin’s fall from power is now inevitable

The recurrent lesson in Russian history is that the top guy in the Kremlin is toast if he loses a war or a high stakes geopolitical gamble. In 1962, Nikita Khrushchev’s Cuban missile crisis gamble against JFK backfired and he was booted out from the Politburo by his fellow oligarchs two years later.

Tsar Nicholas's armies were gutted by the Germans at the battle of Tannenberg in 1915 and his generals forced him to abdicate the imperial crown in February 1917.

Putin's unprovoked blitzkrieg in Ukraine has triggered a backlash from the West and he has now endangered his own powerbase among the siloviki/oligarchs whose support was the catalyst for his meteoric rise.

His latest nuclear blackmail is an act of desperation that will unite both the West and Russian elite against his regime and his fall from power is now inevitable.

Even ethnic Russians in Ukraine have fought back against the invaders and anti-war protests have flared up across Russia as the coffins of dead soldiers are flown home.