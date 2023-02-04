Union Budget 2023-24 shows Modi govt has no solution to falling real wages

The Economic Survey (ES) 2022-23 prepared the ground for the focus points in the Union Budget 2023-24 presented on February 1.

Labour law reforms were implemented. It is not a question of the Union Government’s failure. It is the duty of the Union Government to pass laws and frame Rules under the same, which it has done, even if in a delayed manner. Now, it is the state governments that should pick up the bearings. It is the state governments that have failed.

Thirty-one state governments have pre-published the Rules under the Wage Code, 28 for the Industrial Relations Code, 28 relating to the Social Security Code, and a meagre 26 for the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.