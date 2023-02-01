Most ‘anti-farmer budget ever’, says Sanyukta Kisan Morcha

SKM expresses shock and bewilderment at the Union Budget 2023 announced by the Finance Minister in the floor of Parliament today.

While it is universally known that farming and farmers have been economically neglected by the BJP led Union Govt, SKM had expected that after the sustained and determined protest of the farmers at Delhi, the party-in-power would appreciate the importance of the farm sector and the need to secure income and future of the rural farming community, who form the bulk of India’s population. Instead, the Union Budget 2023 is the most anti-farmer budget in history of the nation for the following reasons:

1) The Allocation on Agriculture and Allied Sectors has been reduced from 3.84% (BE 2022) to 3.20% (BE 2023) of the total budget.

2) The Allocation on Rural Development has also been reduced from 5.81% (RE 2022) to 5.29% (BE 2023) of the total budget.

With such massive reductions, the intent of the Govt is clear: to squeeze out the lifeblood from farming sector and thereby the farmers of India.