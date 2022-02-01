Union Budget not for Eklavya but for Dronacharya; says Kharge, Surjewala calls "betrayal of salaried class"

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Union Budget as the “Budget of Dronacharya, not of Eklavya”.

Addressing the media, immediately after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finished her Budget speech in Parliament, Kharge said that the Budget has provisions for the rich only.

“There is nothing for the poor in this Budget,” added Kharge.