Union Budget not for Eklavya but for Dronacharya; says Kharge, Surjewala calls "betrayal of salaried class"
Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rakya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Union Budget as the “Budget of Dronacharya, not of Eklavya”
Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Union Budget as the “Budget of Dronacharya, not of Eklavya”.
Addressing the media, immediately after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finished her Budget speech in Parliament, Kharge said that the Budget has provisions for the rich only.
“There is nothing for the poor in this Budget,” added Kharge.
Attacking the government for slashing the fund allocation for social welfare schemes, Kharge said that the Modi government has failed to fulfill its promises made for the poor.
“The Government had promised that 4 crore houses will be constructed for the poor by 2022 but only 2 crores have been made so far. They have proposed construction of 80 lakh houses for the poor, but people know what this government promises, turns out to be a lie in the end,” added Kharge.
On the proposed LIC IPO, Kharge said that this will give us a two-fold jolt.
“First, it will cut government jobs. Secondly, it will end the reservation guaranteed under the Constitution,” said Kharge.
Referring to Sitharaman’s Mahabharata quote during the Budget speech, Kharge took a jibe at her and said the Budget is for the rich people and Modi’s friend.
“Yah Budget Dronacharya ka hai, Eklavya ka nahi,” he said.
Former Union Minister Anand Sharma called the Budget as “disappointing and lacking a roadmap for the future.”
Sharma said that there is no roadmap for job creation in the Budget. He said that the informal sector which provides employment to a large section of the population, continues to suffer.
“And there is nothing for the sector in the Budget,” he rued.
Head of the Congress Media Department, Randeep Surjewala expressed his disappointment over the Tax measures in the Budget.
He called the Budget a “betrayal of the salaried class.”
In a series of Tweets, Surjewala said the motive of the Budget was to cut the subsidy and hit the poor and farmers. He asked Finance Minister Sitharaman to tell the nation as to how she can announce the taxation on Crypto currency without bringing Crypto Currency Bill.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines