Union govt constitutes 22nd Law Commission of India; appoints Ritu Raj Awasthi as chairperson

The union government has constituted the 22nd Law Commission of India with the appointment of former Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi as its chairperson. Former Kerala High Court judge Justice KT Sankaran, Prof Anand Paliwal, Prof DP Verma, Prof Raka Arya and M Karunanithi have been appointed members of the Commission.

The last Law Commission functioned under the chairmanship of Justice BS Chauhan, who retired in August 2018. It has remained vacant since. The law panel advises the government on complex legal issues.

Justice Awasthi retired as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on July 3, 2022. He was earlier a judge of the Allahabad High Court and has also worked as the Assistant Solicitor General of India. He had presided over the full Bench of the High Court, which upheld the ban on wearing hijab by Muslim girls in government colleges in Karnataka.