Union govt is afraid of Rahul Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Union government was afraid of Rahul Gandhi and that is why the Congress leader is yet to be reinstated as Lok Sabha MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to his "Modi surname" remark.

On August 4, the apex had stayed Gandhi's conviction in the case, paving the way for his reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

"The swiftness with which he was disqualified as MP is not being seen after the SC staying the conviction. Three days have passed but the Lok Sabha Speaker is yet to reinstate him," Raut told reporters.