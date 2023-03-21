"Unlawful & arbitrary killings, violence against religious minorities": US flags human rights issues in India

The report has been divided into seven sections, namely: 1) Respect for the Integrity of the Person 2) Respect for Civil Liberties 3) Freedom to Participate in the Political Process 4) Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government 5) Governmental Posture Towards International and Nongovernmental Investigation of Alleged Abuses of Human Rights 6) Discrimination and Societal Abuses 7) Worker Rights.

Highlighting custodial death of Vignesh (died in police custody in Chennai) and several other custodial deaths under "Arbitrary Deprivation of Life and Other Unlawful and Politically Motivated Killings" the US govt report said,“Multiple courts denied bail to the majority of the 16 activists incarcerated on conspiracy charges related to the [Bhima Koregaon protests] that resulted in several deaths,” the report said. “The accused claimed the charges were politically motivated.”

Criticising Russia and China for the massive violation of human rights, along with some other nations like Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar, the report mentioned restrictions on internet freedom, interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, restrictions on freedom of movement in India.

It is worth recalling here that Modi government has in the past rejected similar reports on human rights issues and claimed that the country has well-established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all.

"Democracy, human rights, and labour rights are mutually reinforcing, and support for democratic renewal is essential to promoting these rights," said Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Blinken also announced that President Joe Biden will co-host the second Summit for Democracy with the Governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, and the Republic of Zambia on March 29-30.

The annual human rights reports of the State Department are a mandatory requirement of the US Congress, giving details of the human rights status in countries across the world.