UP: Alleging harassment by BJP men, forest inspector quits job in Meerut
Ajit Bhadana, who was working as forest inspector in Hastinapur, made an announcement to quit the job, making serious allegations against BJP MLAs from Hastinapur and Sardhana assembly constituencies
Ajit Bhadana, who was working as a forest inspector in Hastinapur, has made an announcement to quit the job, making serious allegations against BJP MLAs from Hastinapur and Sardhana assembly constituencies. Notably, this has happened when the election campaigning is in full swing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections.
Making this announcement in a village of Hastinapur constituency, Ajit Bhadana said that he is resigning from the job after getting upset due to political interference by the BJP leaders. He alleged that the BJP leaders harassed him and troubled him a lot("Khoon Pi Liya Hai").
This is the second time this has happened in the Hastinapur assembly. Earlier in a meeting in Mawana of the same assembly, a journalist of a national news channel had publicly resigned citing pressure on the channel to show negative news on the farmers' agitation. This time, the forest inspector Ajit Bhadana decided to leave his job. Ajit Bhadana took this decision at the residence of Chaudhary Jagveer Gurjar in Karimpur village of Hastinapur. Samajwadi Party's candidate Yogesh Varma of Hastinapur was also present in the panchayat there.
Ajit Bhadana further said that he has been working in the forest department for the last 34 years and he has never been more harassed than now by this government. BJP MLA from Hastinapur Dinesh Khatik and MLA Sangeet Som of Sardhana with their supporters used to talk in a derogatory manner whenever they made phone calls and for many times they pressured him to do wrong. “At same time, I have been told to get the votes of my community, I have not done anything wrong and now I am free. I am not wearing a uniform to hear the derogatory language of the leaders. I am leaving my job with a heavy heart. BJP people are not giving jobs but snatching them, such public representatives should not be elected”, said Bhadana.
When Ajit Bhadana made this announcement in Hastinapur on Sunday, former minister Jagveer Singh, former MLA Gopal Kali and former MLA Yogesh Varma were also present in the panchayat. Ajit Bhadana is a resident of Mawana. He made another shocking allegation that both the BJP MLAs are mounting pressure on him to get the support of Gujjar votes. Similar pressure is being mounted on some other employees as well, he alleged. “My conscience could not accept it”, he said.
Gopal Kali, former MLA of Hastinapur confirmed that he was present in that panchayat when Inspector Ajit Bhadana took this decision. At that time Ajit Bhadana looked very pained and upset. However, he showed great courage. Allegations of land grabbing have been made against the local BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik, he doesn't seem to have a positive image in the area. He probably tried to pressurise employees here but, in this case he did not get the expected response and Inspector Ajit Bhadana refused to bow down.
Shamim Ahmed, a resident of Ramraj, said that he has known Forest Inspector Ajit Bhadana for many years, he has been posted in Bulandshahar. He is an honest person and does not compromise on principles. An honest man has his own identity, obviously, he thought it better to quit the job than to bow under any kind of pressure. Shamim further said that the BJP leaders talk about giving free hand to the administration and that there is no political pressure, but this situation is shameful and embarrassing.
(Translated by Abhir More)
