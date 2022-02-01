UP: Alleging harassment by BJP men, forest inspector quits job in Meerut

Ajit Bhadana further said that he has been working in the forest department for the last 34 years and he has never been more harassed than now by this government. BJP MLA from Hastinapur Dinesh Khatik and MLA Sangeet Som of Sardhana with their supporters used to talk in a derogatory manner whenever they made phone calls and for many times they pressured him to do wrong. “At same time, I have been told to get the votes of my community, I have not done anything wrong and now I am free. I am not wearing a uniform to hear the derogatory language of the leaders. I am leaving my job with a heavy heart. BJP people are not giving jobs but snatching them, such public representatives should not be elected”, said Bhadana.

When Ajit Bhadana made this announcement in Hastinapur on Sunday, former minister Jagveer Singh, former MLA Gopal Kali and former MLA Yogesh Varma were also present in the panchayat. Ajit Bhadana is a resident of Mawana. He made another shocking allegation that both the BJP MLAs are mounting pressure on him to get the support of Gujjar votes. Similar pressure is being mounted on some other employees as well, he alleged. “My conscience could not accept it”, he said.

Gopal Kali, former MLA of Hastinapur confirmed that he was present in that panchayat when Inspector Ajit Bhadana took this decision. At that time Ajit Bhadana looked very pained and upset. However, he showed great courage. Allegations of land grabbing have been made against the local BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik, he doesn't seem to have a positive image in the area. He probably tried to pressurise employees here but, in this case he did not get the expected response and Inspector Ajit Bhadana refused to bow down.