UP Assembly session from today; SP MLAs to protest on Assembly premises

The brief monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on Monday.

Major opposition parties have stepped up preparations to question the state government on the law-and-order situation, inflation and other issues of public interest in the brief session.

Akhilesh Yadav will lead the march of Samajwadi Party legislators from the party office to Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning Monday.