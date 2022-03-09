UP: Call to ‘save democracy’ finds resonance; Opposition deploys cadres at counting centres ahead of counting

Amid the reports of alleged stealing of EVM machines at the behest of the BJP, a day before the counting of the UP-assembly polls, a call to ‘save the democracy’ given by Akhilesh Yadav found a strong resonance among Opposition parties.

After Akhilesh's call, several opposition parties including BSP, RLD, AIMIM have deployed their cadres - en masse - on the ground in order to prevent the ruling BJP from stealing the mandate.

Akhilesh on Tuesday said that the state elections were the last chance to save democracy and after this, people would have to launch a movement to bring about change.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which enjoys considerable influence in western UP and which is one of the most important alliance partners of the Samajwadi Party, has directed its cadres to reach the counting centers in large numbers.

The peasant party has also asked its candidates, cadres and activists to press for the fair counting of ballot papers.