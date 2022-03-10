UP election result: Why did Opposition fail? 5 reasons for their poor performance despite spirited campaign

Despite a spirited campaign against the BJP in UP assembly elections, the main Opposition led by the Samajwadi Party, as per the latest trend, has failed to dislodge the saffron party from power. And lost a golden opportunity to change the politics of India via UP.

Since 1985, people of Uttar Pradesh have voted for change and no chief minister, be it Mulayam Singh Yadav or Mayawati was given the mandate for the second consecutive term.

But Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh has broken the jinx.

BJP is set to form the government in India’s most important state again after running a government for five years from 2017 to 2022.

A broad analysis of the poll trends underscores that

1) The Opposition failed to capture the imagination of masses

2) And there is no alternative to the politics of Hindutva in Hindi heartland.

According to the latest trends, the BJP led alliance was leading in the 261 seats, SP led opposition camp was leading in 137 seats. Congress and BSP stood at third and fourth rank with just two seats.

Here are the five reasons to explain why Opposition failed in UP despite farmers' protest, raging unemployment and inflation reaching new peak.