UP gears up for 2nd phase polling on Monday; voting in Goa, U'khand too

Tight security arrangements are in place in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh where second phase of polling is scheduled on Monday.

A total of 586 candidates are contesting in this phase from 55 seats spread across the districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Over 60,000 police personnel and nearly 800 companies (one company has around 100 security personnel) of paramilitary forces will be on duty on the election day, officials said, adding 4,917 polling booths out of 12,538 are considered "critical".

Eight assembly constituencies of Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed in the 'sensitive' category, the UP police said in a statement.

Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance.

The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP.

SP's Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Khan is a member of Lok Sabha from Rampur.