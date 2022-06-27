UP Lok Sabha bypolls: Akhilesh’s apathy led to SP defeat as its tally in LS touches a new low

A few days before polling when questions were being raised about the absence of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders during campaigning for Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of SP reportedly told one of his acquaintances: “Even if I do not go to Rampur and Azamgarh, the Samajwadi Party is winning both the seats.”

And he did not go for campaigning even for a single day in the by-elections being held in these two seats.

On the other hand, BSP did not field any candidate in Rampur, while its candidate in Azamgarh assured the BSP supremo that he was winning the election. So Mayawati also did not consider it necessary to go out in the election campaign.