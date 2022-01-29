UP Me Ka Baa ? Bhojpuri rap rocks eastern Uttar Pradesh

She is in her twenties, lives in a Bihar village and has been singing Bhojpuri songs for several years. The last few weeks have however made Neha Singh Rathore a household name in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of a Bhojpuri rap, ‘UP Me Kaa Ba...’, which has gone viral. Till a fortnight ago, the video had been viewed over four million times and had been liked by almost 200,000 people.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhojpuri rap ‘Mumbai Me Kaa ba’ (September, 2020) appears to have inspired her own rap ‘Bihar Me Kaa Ba’ in September-October the same year. This time she appears to have been sufficiently provoked by BJP Member of Parliament, Bhojpuri actor and singer Ravi Kishen who released a promotional song for the BJP claiming UP Me Sab Ba (UP has everything).

In an interview to Ajit Anjum, Rathore admits her rap UP Me Kaa Ba was provoked by Kishen’s song which painted a rosy picture of Uttar Pradesh. Herself a graduate of Kanpur University, Rathore said she had lost people close to her during the pandemic and had first hand experience of the mismanagement in Uttar Pradesh. “How can they even claim that nobody died of Covid or shortage of oxygen,” she wondered while stressing that she was largely apolitical and has no political allegiance.

In contrast to Ravi Kishen’s promotional rap video, showing highways, airports and buildings, Rathore’s video is stark and without frills. “I don’t have a set, a team of producers or any kind of help. I write my own lyrics and request someone from the village to come and play the dholak while recording. Why, I am often distracted by flies while recording,” she told Anjum.

But the rap went viral because of the sting it carried. It refers to Hathras rape and murder, the murder of a businessman in Gorakhpur, the Lakhimpur Khiri incident, unemployment and also takes a pot shot at politics of temples: Ram Rajya ke jhanki ba/ Kashi-Mathura baaki ba!