UP Minister Jitin Prasada’s OSD in trouble after irregularities in PWD department
UP’s PWD Minister Jitin Prasada’s OSD Anil Kumar Pandey has been suspended from his post after the allegation of irregularities in transfers and corruption in the department were raised
Uttar Pradesh’s Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Anil Kumar Pandey has been suspended from his post after the allegation of irregularities in transfers and corruption in the department were raised. Five other officials have also been suspended from their posts.
The action was recommended after an enquiry and it was found that OSD Pandey was directly responsible for the irregularities in the "transfer of engineers of the PWD department and doctors of the Health department", India Today reported.
PWD Head and Chief engineer Manoj Gupta, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Chief Engineer of Project & Planning principal Rakesh Kumar Saxena, assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia and administrative officer Pankaj Dixit are among the officials who have been suspended with immediate effect from the department under the same allegation of corruption in the transfers.
Pandey was recommended by Prasada himself when he joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, reported News18.
According to India Today, Prasada has already met UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the issue on Tuesday. Following the developments, he is also likely to visit Delhi to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the same.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines