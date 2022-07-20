UP Minister Jitin Prasada’s OSD in trouble after irregularities in PWD department

Uttar Pradesh’s Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Anil Kumar Pandey has been suspended from his post after the allegation of irregularities in transfers and corruption in the department were raised. Five other officials have also been suspended from their posts.

The action was recommended after an enquiry and it was found that OSD Pandey was directly responsible for the irregularities in the "transfer of engineers of the PWD department and doctors of the Health department", India Today reported.