UP: Muslim couple killed as son eloped with neighbour's girl; 3 held

Three people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur in connection with a double murder case, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, Abbas and his wife Qamrunnisa were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks allegedly by their neighbours in Rajeypur village.

The arrests were made on Saturday, police said and added that the couple had died on the spot.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that a few years ago, Abbas's son had eloped with a girl, following which a case had been registered and he was sent to jail.