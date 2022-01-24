UP Muslims have supported all secular parties & popular movements, but who stands beside them?

AIMIM’s strongest candidate in 2017 re-joined SP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls along with his grandfather Shafiqur Rahman. Another notable candidate of AIMIM in 2017 was Fizaullah Chaudhary in Kanth (Moradabad). Fizaulla was denied a ticket by BSP. He joined AIMIM,polled 22,908 votes and came fourth. In the remaining 36 seats, AIMIM candidates polled an average of 3385 votes per seat. The result would have disappointed Owaisi in view of the prevailing anti-incumbency against the Samajwadi Party and the fresh and unhealed wounds of the Muzaffarnagar riots.

This however should not come as a surprise. Minorities around the world look for share in power. Inclusive and secular parties at least hold out some hope, something that the Hindu Right never does. Secondly, like other sections of the population, illiterate and poor Muslims are not politically unaware or uneducated. They retain their voice, are vocal about issues and have historically voted smartly in elections. Barring one or two instances, when they were outsmarted by huge religious mobilisation, Muslims in UP have generally strengthened the secular fabric of the state.

Historically, Muslims have also been a part of popular movements. Be it the recent farmers’ agitation or Kisan Union rallies in the 1980s and 1990s, they were in the forefront. They were also active in the VP Singh-led anti-corruption crusade, the JP/Lohia-led Socialist movements and even during the Mandal agitation. They supported the causes of backward classes and SCs in the state although they had little to gain. From Bhudaan to the politically motivated Anna movement, Muslim participation has been remarkable.

Having been repeatedly at the receiving end since Partition and having learnt lessons the hard way, they are wary of sentimental issues and tend to err on the side of caution.

***

What do Muslims deserve and what do they get?In a state where Jawahar Lal Nehru once opted to fight from a communally charged constituency instead of a ‘safe seat’, politicians of our times are fearing a backlash from the majority, if they so much as speak on issues affecting Muslims.

Muslim have ceased complaining about their representation in the Assembly and Parliament. But talk to any Muslim on the street and he will reel off the numerous instances when secular parties failed to stand by them. Major communal violence, like the Aligarh riots (1978), Sambhal riots (1978), Moradabad riots (1980), the Hashimpura Massacre (1987), Maliyana Killings (1987) and Muzaffarnagar riots (2013), occurred when secular parties were in government. But despite their disappointment, and disillusionment, Muslims have stood by secular parties.

But party manifestoes do not address Muslim concerns. Muslim representation in the Assembly and Parliament has steadily declined. Fewer Muslims are fielded as candidates in elections. Even political outfits like the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which may even crumble without Muslim support, are advising Muslims to keep quiet and be satisfied with crumbs thrown their way.