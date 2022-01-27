UP: Police brutally thrash students protesting at Prayagraj railway station; photos, videos go viral

Trouble started on Tuesdayin Prayagraj when hundreds of students gathered near the railway track at Prayag railway station in protest against cut down in the number of aspirants selected under Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) category. They were demanding revision of the list of selected candidates and inclusion of those who had been left out. Frustrated students squatted on the railway tracks and tried to halt movement of rail traffic. The police force present at the spot tried to pacify them but to no avail. Things turned ugly when cops tried to forcibly evict them from the spot. The situation turned violent when angry students resorted to stone-pelting after which police cane charged the protestors.

The protestors were not only driven away from the spot by cops but they also entered lodges housing students. The cops reportedly brutally thrashed the inmates of these lodges after dragging them out from their rooms, complained an inmate. The videos of Prayagraj police bursting open the doors of room and beating the students went viral of social media. Several photos showing students wounded and some even crying for help while being thrashed by the police were shared on social media.